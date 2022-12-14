Parvathy shatters norms, becomes Kerala’s first transgender postwoman

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: It took her a lot of time, immense patience and extraordinary effort. However, Parvathy T S, 36, a postal staffer in Kollam, finally won the battle to identify herself as a transwoman, breaking the shackles of traditional gender norms. With this, she also became the first transgender postwoman in Kerala.

“It was a tough journey,” Parvathy, who was born Kumareshan T S into a tribal community in Kollam’s Urukunnu village, told TNIE. “Since childhood, I suffered discrimination at the hands of my friends and relatives. Initially, I hid my true gender identity. However, I realised that my individuality was more important than what others thought. My fight was to establish my individuality and live life on my terms,” she said.

“I realised I was different from other boys pretty early. I would wear women’s clothes and earrings to school. Due to this, I faced discrimination from my classmates and was even sexually abused,” she recalled.

She did not give up. With no option but to live as Kumareshan, Parvathy started work as a casual labourer in Urukunnu in 2006. She cleared the exam to join the postal service as a male and joined the Rosemala post office in Kollam as assistant branch postmaster in 2012.

“I worked as a male at the start of my service. However, it was difficult. Believing I had the right to live as per my individuality, I decided to wear saree and other women’s clothing to office. Locals harassed me, while my superiors asked me not to wear women’s clothes,” she said.

But Parvathy was not ready to give up. Taking heart from favourable government decisions, she wrote to the Pathanamthitta postal superintendent this January, requesting to change her gender identity from male to transwoman and her name from Kumareshan T S to Parvathy T S. On November 9, the superintendent’s office approved her request.

‘Financial freedom vital for transgenders’

“Her success is not only an inspiration for her own community but for an entire generation,” said Davis K, Director of Postal Service, Kerala circle.Parvathy is currently preparing for exams for top government positions.She asserted the importance of financial and social independence for the progress of the transgender community.

“During the course of my fight, I realised that none will help you unless you fight for your cause. Because the transgender community lacks identity, its members are exploited. They also have to rely on someone else for survival. We must fight for our cause,” she said.

Parvathy lives at her native village with mother V Sumathi, sister-in-law Saraswathi, nephew Vivek A S and niece Aishwarya A S. She lost her father N Thagappan, and elder brother T Anandan a few years ago.

KOLLAM: It took her a lot of time, immense patience and extraordinary effort. However, Parvathy T S, 36, a postal staffer in Kollam, finally won the battle to identify herself as a transwoman, breaking the shackles of traditional gender norms. With this, she also became the first transgender postwoman in Kerala. “It was a tough journey,” Parvathy, who was born Kumareshan T S into a tribal community in Kollam’s Urukunnu village, told TNIE. “Since childhood, I suffered discrimination at the hands of my friends and relatives. Initially, I hid my true gender identity. However, I realised that my individuality was more important than what others thought. My fight was to establish my individuality and live life on my terms,” she said. “I realised I was different from other boys pretty early. I would wear women’s clothes and earrings to school. Due to this, I faced discrimination from my classmates and was even sexually abused,” she recalled. She did not give up. With no option but to live as Kumareshan, Parvathy started work as a casual labourer in Urukunnu in 2006. She cleared the exam to join the postal service as a male and joined the Rosemala post office in Kollam as assistant branch postmaster in 2012. “I worked as a male at the start of my service. However, it was difficult. Believing I had the right to live as per my individuality, I decided to wear saree and other women’s clothing to office. Locals harassed me, while my superiors asked me not to wear women’s clothes,” she said. But Parvathy was not ready to give up. Taking heart from favourable government decisions, she wrote to the Pathanamthitta postal superintendent this January, requesting to change her gender identity from male to transwoman and her name from Kumareshan T S to Parvathy T S. On November 9, the superintendent’s office approved her request. ‘Financial freedom vital for transgenders’ “Her success is not only an inspiration for her own community but for an entire generation,” said Davis K, Director of Postal Service, Kerala circle.Parvathy is currently preparing for exams for top government positions.She asserted the importance of financial and social independence for the progress of the transgender community. “During the course of my fight, I realised that none will help you unless you fight for your cause. Because the transgender community lacks identity, its members are exploited. They also have to rely on someone else for survival. We must fight for our cause,” she said. Parvathy lives at her native village with mother V Sumathi, sister-in-law Saraswathi, nephew Vivek A S and niece Aishwarya A S. She lost her father N Thagappan, and elder brother T Anandan a few years ago.