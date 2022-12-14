Home States Kerala

Power-purchase tariff likely to go up in Kerala: Minister

According to a concept note issued by the Central government, it is planning to introduce a ‘Geno-wise common pool’ for states and corporations for purchasing electricity.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will have to shell out more on power purchase as the Central government is going to introduce a new system of tariff.

According to a concept note issued by the Central government, it is planning to introduce a ‘Geno-wise common pool’ for states and corporations for purchasing electricity.

Under the new system, coal and natural gas-based power plants which have completed 25 years would be placed in the ‘Geno-wise common pool.’

Usually the tariff of the power plants based on coal and natural gas which have completed 25 years is less compared to other plants. However, once the Central government puts these plants in the pool, the power tariff may go up, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty informed the assembly on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power Power tariff
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp