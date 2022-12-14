Power-purchase tariff likely to go up in Kerala: Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will have to shell out more on power purchase as the Central government is going to introduce a new system of tariff.

According to a concept note issued by the Central government, it is planning to introduce a ‘Geno-wise common pool’ for states and corporations for purchasing electricity.

Under the new system, coal and natural gas-based power plants which have completed 25 years would be placed in the ‘Geno-wise common pool.’

Usually the tariff of the power plants based on coal and natural gas which have completed 25 years is less compared to other plants. However, once the Central government puts these plants in the pool, the power tariff may go up, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty informed the assembly on Tuesday.

