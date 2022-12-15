After heavy fog in Kochi, three flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Due to intense fog on Thursday morning several international flights were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. According to Cochin International Airport Limited's spokesperson three flights, from Bahrain, Dubai and Doha were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport.

"Emirates airline flight from Dubai to Kochi, Air India Express from Doha and Gulf Air from Bahrain were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport due to heavy fog in Kochi," said CIAL's spokesperson. Later, by 8 am all the diverted flights returned to Kochi," he added.

Kochi has witnessed unusually heavy fog in the last few days.

It is anticipated that the heavy rainfall on Wednesday night resulted in heavy fog forming around the city of Kochi on Thursday morning. The fog has reduced visibility in the city, which is reportedly happening for the first time.

