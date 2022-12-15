Curriculum revision: Kerala govt warns of action against attempts to mislead people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will consider taking legal action against those creating misunderstanding in society about the ongoing school curriculum revision process, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said.

The minister’s statement was in response to IUML leader and former MLA Abdurahiman Randathani’s controversial remark on co-ed schooling and his criticism of the new school curriculum to be introduced by the state government. Addressing a rally in Kannur, Randathani said sex education and gender neutrality would encourage homosexuality and sexual perversion among students. The minister challenged the IUML leader to prove whether his allegations had any connection with the discussion notes prepared for curriculum revision. He advised Randathani not to mislead people through falsehood.

“Attempts to mislead people will not succeed. All sections of society understood when a clarification on curriculum revision was made in the assembly,” Sivankutty said in a statement. He added that the government has not backtracked on curriculum revision but was going ahead with it with utmost transparency.

Sivankutty said the government has already clarified its stance on mixed schools and gender-neutral uniform. The General Education Department gives sanctions for mixed schools after examining the decision jointly taken by the school PTA and the local body concerned. This process will continue, the minister said.

