Dancer Mansiya, six others in Sangeeta Nataka Akademi council

She had come out against the temple authorities as she was removed from the list of artists who were set to perform at the cultural programme held as part of the  temple fest.

Mansiya V P

Mansiya (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thirteen eminent people from various fields were elected as members of 26-member general council of Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi on Wednesday. In addition, seven members, including dancer Mansiya V P, were selected for the general council of the Akademi.

The 13 members who took charge on Wednesday were Santhosh Kizhatoor, Renu Ramanath, V T Murali, Chirakka Salimkumar, Francis T Mavelikkara, John Fernandes, Peringode Chandran, Swaralaya Appukuttan, K S Prasad, M G Sasi, Saheer Ali, director of cultural affairs department and principal secretary of cultural affairs department.

Chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty, vice-chairperson Pushpavathi P R and secretary Karivellur Murali had earlier assumed charge at the Akademi.Mansiya, who was selected to the general council, had recently come out against the discrimination she faced at Irinjalakkuda Koodalmanickyam temple. A trained bharathanatyam dancer,Mansiya pursued her career despite facing ostracism from her community.

She had come out against the temple authorities as she was removed from the list of artists who were set to perform at the cultural programme held as part of the  temple fest. Others selected to the general council include T R Ajayan, Vasanthakumar Sambasivan, singer Anayadi Prasad, theatre writer Rajmohan Neeleswaram, kathakali artist Kalamandalam K G Vasudevan, and Kalamezhuthu artist Saju Chandran.

