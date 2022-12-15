Home States Kerala

ED attaches T O Sooraj’s properties worth Rs 1.62 crore

During the course of investigation, the ED found that Sooraj had purchased several properties as well as vehicles in the name of his wife and children.

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached another set of properties worth Rs 1.62 crore of former IAS officer T O Sooraj under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with amassing of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Sooraj was one of the accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case and he faced over 34 vigilance cases, vigilance inquiries and quick verifications before he retired from service in 2018. He is still facing probe in connection with various vigilance cases for amassing wealth. The ED registered case against him after the agency found evidence against him under PMLA.

As per an official statement of the ED,  the attached properties include a vacant land situated in Kerala, fixed deposits, bank balance and investment in shares held in his name as well as purchased and held in the name of his family members.

Sooraj joined Kerala government service in 1980 as a forest ranger and subsequently was conferred IAS in 1994.  The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a chargesheet filed by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Cell, Ernakulam, against him for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the course of investigation, the ED found that Sooraj had purchased several properties as well as vehicles in the name of his wife and children. Further, it was also found that he had purchased vehicles in benami names of his associates.

