Former IAS officer K N Satheesh passes away

He had also served as the CEO of Sreepadmanabhaswamy Temple Administrative Committee.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former IAS officer K N Satheesh, 62, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. Satheesh, who suffered food poisoning during his journey from Kochi to New Delhi, was staying at the Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital when he developed uneasiness. He was taken to Primus Hospital at Chanakyapuri, where he breathed his last.

Satheesh’s body will be brought to Kochi on Thursday. He belongs to the Kunnath Nalloli family in Thalassery. Former district collector of Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, Satheesh had been residing at Elamakkara in Ernakulam. He had also served as the CEO of Sreepadmanabhaswamy Temple Administrative Committee.

