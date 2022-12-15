Home States Kerala

In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore

Traffic blocks stretch up to 5km from the Nilakkal parking ground and devotees have to wait in their vehicles for hours on the forest stretch without food and water.

Published: 15th December 2022

Sabarimala. (File Photo)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: After facing an unprecedented financial crisis that started with protests against the entry of women in 2018 and was followed by two years of the pandemic, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is all smiles.

Thanks to the huge rush at the Sabarimala hill shrine, the TDB has earned Rs 148 crore in just 28 days of the mandala-makaravilakku season, already nearing its total revenue of Rs 151 crore in the entire season last year. The current season ends on January 21.

The temple has been witnessing a steady flow of around 1 lakh pilgrims every day for the past one week.
The heavy rush has thrown crowd management measures out of gear. Devotees are forced to wait in long queues for up to 10 hours for darshan. Traffic blocks stretch up to 5km from the Nilakkal parking ground and devotees have to wait in their vehicles for hours on the forest stretch without food and water.

When contacted, TDB president K Ananthagopan said the board will deploy volunteers to distribute drinking water and biscuits among pilgrims waiting in the queue from Marakoottam to Sannidhanam and to those waiting in vehicles on the forest stretch from Elavunkal.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan told TNIE that he will hold a meeting of district collectors and top police officers at Pampa on Thursday to discuss steps for effective crowd management. 

Aim is to avoid stampede-like situation: Min

The TDB president said around 65 pilgrims climb the holy steps per minute. “We will request the government to deploy experienced police personnel for crowd management at the holy steps and Sannidhanam. We have capped the virtual queue booking to 90,000 per day and are no longer stopping pilgrims during poojas,”he said.

Radhakrishnan said steps will be taken to ensure safety of children, differently-abled persons, elderly and ailing pilgrims. “We are taking extra care to avoid a stampede-like situation,” he said.The minister said besides the pilgrims who booked a darshan slot via the virtual queue system, around 10,000 people are coming through spot booking and other ways. 

“We are not turning anyone away. Any lapse in crowd management will be addressed through monitoring. At Nilakkal, we have space to park just 7,000 vehicles.  We are managing around 12,000 vehicles per day. Before the pandemic, a majority of pilgrims used to come in buses. Now, most of them are coming in cars. We are trying to expand the parking space to accommodate more vehicles,” he  said.

income  through seasons

2017-18    K277.96 cr
2018-19     K179.22 cr
2019-20     K269.37 cr
2020-21     K21.17 cr
2021-22     K151 cr
2022*    K148 cr

*from Nov 17 to Dec 14

