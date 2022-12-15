Home States Kerala

Kerala govt yet to decide on Governor’s policy address

Cabinet did not recommend proroguing assembly session, but entrusts official to prepare governor’s address

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government seems to be undecided yet on whether or not to extend the assembly session to January so as to avoid the governor’s policy address.The seventh session of the assembly ended on Tuesday. But the state cabinet that met on Wednesday, in a departure from the usual practice, did not recommend to the governor to prorogue the session, giving an impression that the session will continue after a break during Christmas.

However, a late night communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has been entrusted with the task to prepare the policy address.Sources said the government want to check all legal, political and other practical aspects before taking a final call on the policy address. “No final decision can be taken at this moment. The cabinet has not decided to prorogue the session, but it can do so at its next meeting,” a source said.

The sources also said Sarada was tasked to prepare the policy address in case if it’s required. The government will check all aspects and possibilities before taking a final call.The government, which is engaged in a tug-of-war with Arif Mohammed Khan, had on Tuesday passed the University  Laws (Amendment) Bills to remove the governor from the post of chancellor of universities in the state. Chief Mininster Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet colleagues also abstained from the governor’s Christmas party on Wednesday.

If the assembly is not prorogued, the speaker can convene the second part of the session in January as per Rule 14 of the Rules of Business of Assembly. Then, the governor’s policy address can be avoided. However, as the session is on, the government can neither issue any ordinance nor increase the amount in the contigent fund during the period.

Similar, incidents have happened during the E K Nayanar-led LDF government in 1988-’89 when the government had some differences of opinion with the then governor Ram Dulari Sinha.At the peak of the differences, the government passed a resolution against the governor as the chancellor of universities. The session, which was stopped on December 21, continued till February 23.

In 2004, the then Vajpayee government at the Centre did not prorogue the Parliament session which ended on December 23, 2003. The Lok Sabha speaker convened the session on January 29, 2004, avoiding the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament. The Supreme Court upheld the speaker’s action.
In Telangana, where the K Chandrashekar Rao government has locked horns with Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan, the government is yet to prorogue the assembly session which ended in October. Rather, the government decided to convene the session as a continuation in March to avoid the governor’s address to the assembly.

CMO COMMUNIQUE
