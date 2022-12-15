Kozhikode corporation recovers lost money; key accused held

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday returned Rs 10.07 crore to the Kozhikode corporation, ending the two-week uncertainty over the fate of the civic body’s funds that were siphoned in a multi-crore scam at PNB’s Kozhikode Link Road Branch. With this, the corporation has recovered the Rs 12.6 crore that it had lost. However, there is no clarity over the interest amount.

Meanwhile, the district crime branch arrested M P Rijil, the former branch manager and main suspect of the scam that came to light on November 29. He had siphoned off Rs 12.68 crore, including Rs 12.6 crore of the corporation’s funds from its seven accounts and around Rs 8 lakh from seven other accounts.

