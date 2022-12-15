State-level sports meet for national board-affiliated schools revived in Kerala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is set to revive the Kerala State Central School Sports Meet to encourage the sporting talent of students of national boards and to give them a state-level competitive platform.

The sports meet, exclusively for CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students, was oragnised for the first time in 2018. The meet, then touted as the first of its kind in the country, could not be held for the past four years due to technical issues and the pandemic.

The decision to revive the meeting was taken following an initiative by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman who convened a meeting of officials of the national boards, affiliated school managements and Sports Council officials earlier this month.

"There are many students who are highly talented in sports in the schools affiliated to national boards in the state. The meet is being revived to encourage such talents and to provide them a state-level platform to compete," Abudrahiman told The New Indian Express.



At present, students of institutions affiliated to national boards take part in school and cluster-level competitions and only top performers at the cluster level are considered for the competitions at the national level. The state general education department conducts a sports meet up to the state level but it is confined only to students from schools following the state syllabus.

ALSO READ | In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore

"The state-level meet is scheduled to be held in January next month under the aegis of the state sports council. The participants will be certified by the council. We are also considering including the best performers of the meet in the state team as well," the Minister added.

The government is also understood to be discussing whether weightage should be given for winners of the central school sports meet in admission to higher courses offered by institutions in the state. Though state syllabus students who excel in sports and games are given weightage for admission to higher courses, students affiliated to national boards do not enjoy such an advantage. Also, unlike the state, the national boards do not award grace marks to winners of sporting events.



"The revival of the central school sports meet has been a long-pending demand of schools affiliated to national boards. The event will give an opportunity for more students to be recognised at the state level," said Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools.

The state has over 1,300 CBSE schools and 162 schools affiliated to the Council for ICSE. Students in 41 KVs and 14 JNVs in the state will also participate in the meet.

According to an official, the Sports Council will evolve a performance benchmark for selection of students to the state level as there won't be enough time to conduct district level meets. In 2018, the meet was held in a grand manner in the capital with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event.

"Like the previous edition, the meet will most likely be held in Under-14 and Under-17 categories for girls and boys. In the upcoming edition, only athletics events are likely to be included," the official said. He added that the Sports Council will come out with a detailed schedule soon.

POST-PANDEMIC REVIVAL

* Kerala State Central School Sports Meet to be held in Jan, 2023

* Around 1,400 schools to participate in meet to be held after a 4-year gap

* Govt considering giving weightage in admission for winners of the meet

* Upcoming meet to have only athletics events; games to be added next year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is set to revive the Kerala State Central School Sports Meet to encourage the sporting talent of students of national boards and to give them a state-level competitive platform. The sports meet, exclusively for CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students, was oragnised for the first time in 2018. The meet, then touted as the first of its kind in the country, could not be held for the past four years due to technical issues and the pandemic. The decision to revive the meeting was taken following an initiative by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman who convened a meeting of officials of the national boards, affiliated school managements and Sports Council officials earlier this month. "There are many students who are highly talented in sports in the schools affiliated to national boards in the state. The meet is being revived to encourage such talents and to provide them a state-level platform to compete," Abudrahiman told The New Indian Express. At present, students of institutions affiliated to national boards take part in school and cluster-level competitions and only top performers at the cluster level are considered for the competitions at the national level. The state general education department conducts a sports meet up to the state level but it is confined only to students from schools following the state syllabus. ALSO READ | In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore "The state-level meet is scheduled to be held in January next month under the aegis of the state sports council. The participants will be certified by the council. We are also considering including the best performers of the meet in the state team as well," the Minister added. The government is also understood to be discussing whether weightage should be given for winners of the central school sports meet in admission to higher courses offered by institutions in the state. Though state syllabus students who excel in sports and games are given weightage for admission to higher courses, students affiliated to national boards do not enjoy such an advantage. Also, unlike the state, the national boards do not award grace marks to winners of sporting events. "The revival of the central school sports meet has been a long-pending demand of schools affiliated to national boards. The event will give an opportunity for more students to be recognised at the state level," said Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools. The state has over 1,300 CBSE schools and 162 schools affiliated to the Council for ICSE. Students in 41 KVs and 14 JNVs in the state will also participate in the meet. According to an official, the Sports Council will evolve a performance benchmark for selection of students to the state level as there won't be enough time to conduct district level meets. In 2018, the meet was held in a grand manner in the capital with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event. "Like the previous edition, the meet will most likely be held in Under-14 and Under-17 categories for girls and boys. In the upcoming edition, only athletics events are likely to be included," the official said. He added that the Sports Council will come out with a detailed schedule soon. POST-PANDEMIC REVIVAL * Kerala State Central School Sports Meet to be held in Jan, 2023 * Around 1,400 schools to participate in meet to be held after a 4-year gap * Govt considering giving weightage in admission for winners of the meet * Upcoming meet to have only athletics events; games to be added next year