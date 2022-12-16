Better facilities, crowd management will be ensured at Sabarimala: Minister

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Steps will be taken to improve basic amenities for pilgrims and overcome the drawbacks in crowd management at Sabarimala, said Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Thursday. Presiding over the pilgrimage review meeting attended by representatives of various departments at Pampa Devaswom auditorium, the minister said that over 20 lakh devotees have offered worship at the temple till December 14, with daily footfall crossing one lakh during the past one week.

The waiting time for darsan will be reduced by deploying experienced police personnel at Nadapanthal and holy steps. To reduce the waiting time in queues, police personnel will be deployed to speed up the number of pilgrims climbing the holy steps per minute. A special queue will be provided for children, elderly, ailing, disabled and women devotees. One person each will be allowed to accompany such persons. If the child or ailing person prefers to stay with their group, they will be allowed to do so, he said.

Considering widespread complaints regarding long wait in queues, the meeting decided to review the crowd management system. Police should avoid imposing unnecessary restrictions on pilgrims.

The queue complexes between Sabaripeedom and Saramkuthi will be reopened and drinking water and biscuits will be distributed at regular intervals, he said. The minister said medical teams deployed on the trekking path have offered medical assistance to around 74,000 devotees so far. As many as 18 devotees died due to health issues while trekking the hills.

Adequate measures have been taken to provide assistance to the devotees who opt to take traditional forest trekking paths of Erumely-Karimala and Sathram-Pulmedu for darsan. Referring to the complaints regarding the KSRTC chain service between Nilakkal and Pampa, the minister said directions have been given to stop forcing pilgrims to board jampacked buses. The pilgrims should be allowed to travel in comfort. Regarding complaints of deploying old buses for service, he said the KSRTC has been directed to conduct a fitness check on the buses. If needed, the motor vehicles department will be asked to check the fitness of RTC buses.

The meeting also discussed steps to avoid traffic snarl-ups on the roads leading to Nilakkal. Though Nilakkal has the capacity to accommodate 7,000 vehicles, haphazard parking by drivers is leading to chaos.

TDB president K Ananthagopan informed that an additional parking ground has been provided to accommodate more vehicles. The parking contractors have been directed to deploy more workers to ensure maximum utilisation of parking space.

Routine inspections are being carried out to ensure hygiene at the toilet complexes at Nilakkal and Pampa. The pilgrims are being given enough time for darsan and there are no complaints in this regard, said Ananthagopan.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, LSG Minister M B Rajesh, Devaswom Board members P M Thankappan and S S Jeevan, ADGP M R Ajithkumar, Devaswom secretary Biju and district collector Divya S Iyer were present.

CM SHOULD VISIT PAMPA, SAYS CHENNITHALA

Kochi: The lack of coordination between government departm-ents has added to the sufferings of pilgrims at Sabarimala, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. The chief minister should visit Pampa and hold an urgent review meeting to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. The TDB and the home department are blaming each other for the drawbacks. The KSRTC has deployed old buses and is overcharging the pilgrims. If the issues are not sorted out, things will worsen during the Makaravilakku season, he said.The lack of coordination between government departm-ents has added to the sufferings of pilgrims at Sabarimala, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. The chief minister should visit Pampa and hold an urgent review meeting to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. The TDB and the home department are blaming each other for the drawbacks. The KSRTC has deployed old buses and is overcharging the pilgrims. If the issues are not sorted out, things will worsen during the Makaravilakku season, he said.

Govt failed to arrange facilities: Surendran

Kochi: Alleging that the government has failed to provide basic facilities to devotees at Sabarimala, BJP state president K Surendran said hotels and KSRTC are exploiting pilgrims. Though the Union government provided D100 crore under the Swadeshi Darshan scheme, the government failed to utilise it. The Devaswom Board and government departm-ents are involved in a blame game to cover up their failure, he said.

MORE IRB PERSONNEL TO BE DEPLOYED AT SANNIDHANAM

Sabarimala: DGP Anil Kant has said additional number of India Reserve Batallion (IRB) personnel will be deployed at Sabarimala Sannidhanam to ensure smooth conduct of darshan. The additional deployment of police personnel, who offer help to devotees to climb the holy steps, aims at increasing flow of devotees to an average 80 per minute, the DGP said here after visiting Sopanam and other crucial locations at Sannidhanam. Steps will be taken to make smooth exit facilities for the devotees after darshan, he said.

