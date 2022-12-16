Ex-MP P C Thomas’ grandchildren escort France team in WC

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress working chairman and ex-MP P C Thomas has something to remember forever in this year’s FIFA World Cup. His grandchildren Eva and Olivia were among the ‘player escorts’ of the France team for its quarter-final match against England.

While Eva escorted Ibrahima Konaté, Olivia accompanied Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni to the ground. “It was indeed a great moment as my grandchildren got an opportunity to be with the France team in the World Cup. I am very proud of them,” Thomas said.

Eva and Olivia are the children of Thomas’ son P T Chacko, who is working at the Dukhan Bank in Qatar. His wife Sangeetha is a part of the organising committee of the tournament. Eva and Olivia are students of Rajagiri Public School in Doha.

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress working chairman and ex-MP P C Thomas has something to remember forever in this year’s FIFA World Cup. His grandchildren Eva and Olivia were among the ‘player escorts’ of the France team for its quarter-final match against England. While Eva escorted Ibrahima Konaté, Olivia accompanied Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni to the ground. “It was indeed a great moment as my grandchildren got an opportunity to be with the France team in the World Cup. I am very proud of them,” Thomas said. Eva and Olivia are the children of Thomas’ son P T Chacko, who is working at the Dukhan Bank in Qatar. His wife Sangeetha is a part of the organising committee of the tournament. Eva and Olivia are students of Rajagiri Public School in Doha.