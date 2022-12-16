Home States Kerala

Ex-MP P C Thomas’ grandchildren escort France team in WC

Eva and Olivia are students of Rajagiri Public School in Doha.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress working chairman and ex-MP P C Thomas has something to remember forever in this year’s FIFA World Cup. His grandchildren Eva and Olivia were among the ‘player escorts’ of the France team for its quarter-final match against England.

While Eva escorted Ibrahima Konaté, Olivia accompanied Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni to the ground. “It was indeed a great moment as my grandchildren got an opportunity to be with the France team in the World Cup. I am very proud of them,” Thomas said.

Eva and Olivia are the children of Thomas’ son P T Chacko, who is working at the Dukhan Bank in Qatar. His wife Sangeetha is a part of the organising committee of the tournament. Eva and Olivia are students of Rajagiri Public School in Doha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Real Madrid
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp