KSEB revokes ex-chairman’s disciplinary actions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The office-bearers of the Kerala State Electricity Board Officers Association, who were transferred as part of disciplinary action, were brought back to their previous positions. The ‘rectification’ process is part of an understanding reached between the KSEB Officers Association and Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty in July. The board has cancelled former KSEB chairman B Ashok’s disciplinary action.

KSEB Officers Association state president M G Suresh Kumar, general secretary B Harikumar, central executive member A Jasmine Banu and Manoj G are the ones reinstated at their domicile units through an order after four months, on Thursday. 

Sureshkumar, who was transferred to Perinthalmanna electrical division, has been posted back to head office at Vydyuthi Bhavan as executive engineer while B Harikumar who was transferred to Palakkad anti-power theft squad from the headquarters has been posted in Pathanamthitta on his request.

Harikumar’s retirement is due in February 2023. His promotion which was withheld by the-then chairman was also approved and he was promoted as executive engineer.  Jasmin Banu was first transferred to Seethathodu in Pathanamthitta.

But after the understanding with the minister she was posted back to Kattakada. Now the board has decided to post her at the Powerhouse office as executive engineer. Manoj G, who was transferred to Kottayam, is also back at the headquarters. KSEB has also issued two orders promoting executive engineers to deputy chief engineers and assistant executive engineers to executive engineers.

