Man hacks partner to death in broad daylight in Thiruvananthapuram

Peroorkada police inspector V Saijunath said Sindhu had close the doors on Rajesh a month ago and moved to her sister’s place.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old woman was hacked to death by her live-in partner at Vazhayila on Thursday over suspicion of infidelity. Nanniyode native Sindhu was attacked by Rajesh, 46, of Pathanapuram, during office hours. The duo had been living together at Nanniyode for the past 12 years.

The incident took place when Sindhu was heading to a job consultancy firm, through which she was appointed as a home nurse at a health clinic in Neyyattinkara. The Peroorkada police said Rajesh, who spotted Sindhu travelling in a bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram, boarded the same bus carrying a machete. When she alighted the bus, he tailed her before hacking her brutally in broad daylight. One of the witnesses said Rajesh initially attacked her on her neck, following which she collapsed. Rajesh continued hacking the woman until passersby overpowered and handed him over to the police.

Peroorkada police inspector V Saijunath said Sindhu had close the doors on Rajesh a month ago and moved to her sister’s place. Rajesh picked up fights with her over suspicion of infidelity. Perturbed by the daily ordeal, she decided to move out. Rajesh’s fear of being ditched must have spurred him to take the extreme step, the officer said. 

“Before meeting each other, the duo was married and had children with their respective partners. They left their families 12 years ago. However, they never got officially married. But Rajesh claims that they had solemnised their wedding at a temple,” he said. Sindhu suffered about 10 cuts.

