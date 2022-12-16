Home States Kerala

‘Phayalvaan’ attends IFFK special screening of Oridathoru Phayalvaan

Writer Kalpatta Naryanan, who was the special guest at the event, delivered a speech on the movie and Padmarajan on the occasion.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Phayalvaan Rasheed with writer Kalpetta Narayanan and late director Padmarajan's wife Radha Lakshmi during special screening of Oridathoru Phayalvaan at Kalabhavan Theatre. (Photo| B P Deepu)

Actor Phayalvaan Rasheed with writer Kalpetta Narayanan and late director Padmarajan’s wife Radha Lakshmi during special screening of Oridathoru Phayalvaan at Kalabhavan Theatre. (Photo| B P Deepu)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: N Abdul Rasheed, who portrayed the iconic role of phayalvaan (wrestler) in ‘Oridathoru Phayalvaan’ -- the cult classic of veteran filmmaker P Padmarajan -- was overwhelmed with emotions during the special screening of the film at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Thursday. Rasheed aka Phayalvaan Rasheed got the invitation from the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, which is hosting the festival, after TNIE featured him in a report. Every year, IFFK features one classic movie which made a mark in Malayalam film history.

Though the 1981 film ‘Oridathoru Phayalvaan’ got selected for a special screening at the 27th IFFK, the organisers didn’t invite Rasheed who resides at Kamaleswaram in the state capital. TNIE  tracked down the actor after an extensive search, and a day after the report appeared, the chairman of the academy invited the actor.

Thanking the academy for the invitation, Phayalvaan Rasheed expressed deep gratitude for featuring the film. “I am happy that the movie is being screened even after so many decades. It’s such a relevant movie even now,” he said.

Kalabhavan Theatre, where the special screening of the movie was held, also witnessed heartwarming moments when Padmarajan’s wife Radha Lakshmi opened up. “This is a very emotional moment for me. I came here so that I could listen to his voice as he dubbed for the Phayalvaan in the movie. He also appears in one of the scenes in the movie,” said Radha Lakshmi.

Writer Kalpatta Naryanan, who was the special guest at the event, delivered a speech on the movie and Padmarajan on the occasion.

