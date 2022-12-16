Home States Kerala

Two youth fall off moving train at Kerala's Koratty railway station, die

As most trains do not stop at Koratty, the incident, which might have occurred at around 3 am, went unnoticed, and the bodies of the youth were only found around 5 am.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two teenagers who tried to disembark from a moving train met with a tragic end at Koratty railway station on Friday. The victims have been identified as Krishnakumar, 17, and Sanjay, 16, both residents of Koratty.

Both boys, who hailed from Kottapuram area of Thrissur district, used to travel to Ernakulam periodically.

Being a local railway station, not many trains stop at Koratty but at times, the trains slow down and stop here for passengers to disembark.

Police suspect the youth would have jumped off the moving train when it was passing through the Koratty railway station platform. One of the youths suffered a severe head injury, while the other got trapped between the platform and the train. Both of them died on the spot.

The Railway police has registered a case.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem examination. 

