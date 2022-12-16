Uncertainty continues over Governor's policy address

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty over governor’s policy address in the assembly continues as the government has not yet arrived at a final decision on whether to continue the assembly session or not. Meanwhile the government is anxiously waiting for Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s next move on the University Laws (Amendment) Bills. With the ball in the governor’s court, the government and the LDF leadership have taken a wait-and-watch policy. The new Bill removing the governor from the chancellor post will reach the Rajbhavan soon. The uncertainty on the part of the government in arriving at a final decision on the policy address came out through the statement of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Govindan said that the government has not yet decided to avoid the governor’s policy address in the House.