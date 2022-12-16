‘Yatra Fuels’ outlets helping KSRTC earn more and spend less on fuel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Yatra Fuels’ outlets have helped the KSRTC improve its non-operating revenue and meet a major chunk of the state-owned road transport company’s fuel expenses. From its current 13 outlets, the KSRTC has ambitions to be the largest fuel-pump chain: the target is to start 75 more outlets across the state.

This is to the KSRTC’s advantage. The PSU nearly doubled its revenue from fuel sales to `10.92 crore in October from Rs 5.63 crore March this year. Fuel forms over 50% of the operating expense of the company. The difference in diesel prices (retail price vs bulk purchaser price) would have cost it an additional Rs 173 crore in the last 10 months alone.

“We get diesel for most of our buses at the retail rate by using fuel from Yatra Fuels and other retail outlets,” said an officer. The KSRTC has fuel outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Kilimanoor, Chadayamangalam, Cherthala, Munnar, Chalakkudy, Muvattupuzha, Kozhikode, Guruvayur, Thrissur, Paravur and Mavelikkara in association with the Indian Oil Corporation. It is starting another outlet at the Vikas Bhavan depot in Thiruvananthapuram in association Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The outlet in Munnar generates about `8 lakh of income daily. “The outlets are in good locations where it is convenient for the public. Besides, people trust the KSRTC brand,” said the officer.

Yatra Fuels is one of several initiatives of the management to generate more revenue through diversification. It has managed to rationalise employee cost, routes and duties, apart from help launch budget tours. “The single-duty system implemented at the Parassala unit has helped KSRTC earn 14% more revenue by reducing operating cost. The plan is to implement the pattern across the state by March next year. It is expected to help KSRTC collect `25 crore in additional revenue,” the officer added.

