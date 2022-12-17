Home States Kerala

Governor reiterates there was protocol violation at varsity

He said he would go ahead with the legal proceedings against Kannur University in connection with the protest.

Published: 17th December 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan-PTI

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reiterated that there was enough evidence in connection with the protocol violation during the attack against him at the History Congress held at Kannur University in 2019. At Kannur airport on Friday, he said responsible persons present on the stage did not respond when there was a protest against him.

“Rajbhavan had repeatedly asked the university to file a report in connection with the incident. But, the VC has not filed any report so far,” he said. “The police had tried to protect me. But, many other responsible persons who were on the stage, including  K K Ragesh, MP, left the place when the incident occurred. This is a clear violation of protocol, the governor said.

He said he would go ahead with the legal proceedings against Kannur University in connection with the protest.

‘I DIDN’T EXAMINE BILLS’
T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he hadn’t examined the University Laws (Amendment) Bills. “Without verifying the Bills, it would be difficult to make a response. The Bill is not against me,” he said. On the chief minister and ministers abstaining from the Christmas feast hosted by him, the governor said it was their decision not to attend the event.

Comments

