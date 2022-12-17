Home States Kerala

IFFK: Honour for TNIE

Cultural Affairs Minister VN Vasavan presented the awards at the valedictory of the festival on Friday.

Published: 17th December 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

BP Deepu won best photographer at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express won the awards for best reporter and best photographer at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Arya UR and BP Deepu of the Thiruvananthapuram Bureau won the awards for best reporter and best photographer respectively in the print media category. Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan presented the awards at the valedictory of the festival on Friday.

Arya UR won the award for the best reporter in the print media category.

CHAIRMAN RANJITH BOOED
State Chalachithra Academy chairman Ranjith was greeted with clearly unwelcome gestures when he came to address the audience at the closing ceremony. The audience hooted at the chairman, who had drawn widespread flak for booking-related issues during the festival.

Many delegates were arrested by police following the issue. Ranjith, however, continued unfazed. He said he won’t be discouraged by such gestures. He had begun his public career long back through SFI. “Those who hoot should continue to do so,” he said in a lighter vein.

