Home States Kerala

Kamal Haasan to be in Tiruvalla for Soman’s 25th death anniversary

Soman died on December 12, 1997 in a private hospital in Kochi after contracting jaundice.

Published: 17th December 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sujatha Soman and Saji Soman, wife and son of the late actor M G Soman, look at his picture at their house in Tiruvalla | Shaji Vettippuram

Sujatha Soman and Saji Soman, wife and son of the late actor M G Soman, look at his picture at their house in Tiruvalla | Shaji Vettippuram

By Sajimon P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Actor Kamal Haasan, the close friend of M G Soman, will reach Tiruvalla to attend the actor’s 25th death anniversary commemoration on Monday. Kamal has visited Soman’s house in Thirumoolapuram at least four times before.  

“I still remember how he brought toys, a cradle and clothes when Soman chettan and I became grandparents. He also came when our daughter Sindhu gave birth to a girl. Like a close family member, he would spend a lot of time with us every time,” said Soman’s wife Sujatha Soman.

Like every year, programmes to mark Soman’s death anniversary are being conducted by M G Soman Foundation. A series of programmes chaired by director Blessy were held from November 17.

A mega cultural event and awards night will be held in Tiruvalla on Monday. Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan will present a lifetime achievement award to Kamal at the event.

Soman died on December 12, 1997 in a private hospital in Kochi after contracting jaundice.“Though 25 years have passed since his death, I still feel his presence,” said Sujatha. “We had been on a family trip to Jammu and Kashmir. He fell sick when we reached Delhi and was hospitalised. We reached Kochi with the help of then Lok Sabha MP P J Kurien. We expected Soman chettan to recover. His sudden demise shocked us all,” Sujatha said.

“He was with the Air Force at the time of our wedding in 1968. He quit two years later and became an actor. His performance in plays paved the way for his entry into Mollywood,” she recalled.

Soman made his debut with P N Menon’s Gayathri. His last film was as the famous Anakkattil Eeppachan in Lelam in 1997. At present, Sujatha, son Saji Soman and his wife Bindhu live in Thirumoolapuram. Sindhu Soman is their daughter. Sujatha owns Bhadra’s Spices in Tiruvalla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp