Kerala High Court dismisses petition seeking CBI probe against T’Puram mayor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief for the CPM, the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking CBI probe into the letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran seeking list of party members for filling various vacancies in the health wing of the corporation.

Justice K Babu said the petitioner has failed to place any concrete material compelling transfer of investigation. The court also rejected the plea to appoint a sitting judge not below the rank of subordinate judge to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter. Mayor’s counsel submitted that the letter was forged and disseminated in the public domain by someone to wreak political vengeance on her. Based on her complaint the police have registered FIR and commenced investigation.

The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has also registered a case and is proceeding in the matter. The court said the petitioner had not adopted the procedure provided under the Code of Criminal Procedure. He had alternative remedies to redress his grievances. Therefore, he is not entitled to the public law remedy under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The court said that the power to transfer an investigation must be used “sparingly” and only “in exceptional circumstances”. The plea regarding the impartiality of the investigating agency in the petition is without any solid foundation. Dismissing the alternative plea for judicial probe, the court said the petitioner has no right under the statute to seek a judicial probe.

