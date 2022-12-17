Outflow of students not as worrisome as projected: CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The issue of the reported big outflow of students from Kerala to foreign countries for higher education is a matter of concern but it’s not as worrisome as is being projected as the state is taking concrete steps to attract students to our universities, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday.

The chief minister, speaking at a workshop on ‘Knowledge Translation (KT) cross-disciplinary national conference & hands-on workshop,’ also pointed out that the rising number of students going abroad was not a Kerala-specific problem and other states also face similar issues. Inaugurating the two-day workshop organised by The Kerala State Higher Education Council, at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), he said that the state government is taking steps for building up the research ecosystem in higher education.

At a recent CMs’ meeting convened by the Prime Minister, Haryana Chief Minister also raised the issue of students going abroad for higher studies from the north Indian state, Pinarayi said. “Haryana is close to Delhi, and despite that, if students are going overseas for higher education, skipping higher educational institutions in the capital, it means we need to make centres of higher education even more attractive,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister said the state government’s efforts are to make the research eco-system more attractive not just for students within the state but also from other states. Citing a lack of candidates in the research area, Pinarayi pointed out that the government could give post-doctoral fellowships to only 70 candidates though it had decided to give fellowships to 150 candidates. The initial plan was to give post-doctoral fellowships to 500 people. “We need to beef up our research areas,” he said.

P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, brought another aspect of the issue of students going abroad for higher studies. “Earlier we would never ask the students the country where they are headed to. We would ask them which universities they are joining. Is it Oxford, Yale, Cambridge, MIT, or Harvard? Now, we never know to which college they are going. The students would just say they are going to the UK, for a degree course. We would never even know which course too,” he said.

Rajeeve said there are other reasons for people migrating abroad. In this regard, he cited the recent reports about the large number of people who had given up their citizenship in India. “So we cannot see this development in isolation,” he said.

