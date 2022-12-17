Home States Kerala

Raids strike fear, registration staff go on leave in Kerala

The VACB had raided the Kattakada sub-registrar office first, confiscating Rs 52,000 from a sweeper.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Empty chairs and pending files have become a common sight in several sub-registrar offices under the registration department. Services have been hit as employees are taking leaves en masse.For they apparently don’t want to be anywhere near the office premises should the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths come calling.

Sub-registrar offices across the state have been witnessing a sharp decline in attendance ever since the VACB began its series of raids on November 3. The slowdown triggered by the absence of employees would hit the state’s exchequer dearly as registration revenue is the state’s major income source after sales tax and excise, it has been pointed out.

The VACB had raided the Kattakada sub-registrar office first, confiscating Rs 52,000 from a sweeper. The registration IG then suspended the sub-registrar and sweeper and transferred the other staff. Since then, VACB had held over 100 raids across the state within a month. The searches are continuing.

Scared by the arrests of their colleagues and confiscation of bribe money, several staffers have gone on sudden leave, triggering acute staff shortage. In every office, anywhere from one to three staff are on leave. This has affected services as people rely on sub-registrar offices for examining genuineness of documents, document registration, certified copies, encumbrance certificate, society registration and marriage registration.

Haven’t received any complaint on staff shortage, says regn IG

“Many employees do not allow people to approach them as they are worried. Seats are vacant as many staff are on leave,” Anayara R K Jayan, working president of All Kerala Document Writers and Scribes Union, told TNIE. “Earlier, one could get encumbrance certificate within 30 minutes. Now, it takes 12 to 15 days,” he said.

He said people waiting for special marriage registration have been affected the most. “There have been instances when people went to the office with witnesses, but could not find the designated officer as the person was on leave,” Anayara said.

Kattakkada native Jinu applied for an encumbrance certificate at the sub registrar office on November 29. “Normally, it takes three days. I got it this Thursday. The reason cited was staff shortage. Of the six employees usually in the office, three were on leave, as I found out later,” he said.

Feigning ignorance about the staff shortage, Registration IG Imbasekhar told TNIE that revenue generation during the past two weeks had not been affected. “I have not received any complaint on staff shortage or delay in issuing certificates or document registration,” he said.

