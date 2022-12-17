Scooterist stays in jail for obstructing CJ’s convoy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 34-year-old native of Idukki, who was arrested for allegedly obstructing the pilot vehicle of Kerala High Court Chief Justice’s convoy on November 21, will remain behind bars after the Ernakulam Sessions Court denied him bail.

Tijo Thomas, of Chemannar, was denied bail on December 13 after police submitted that he has criminal antecedents and that he may abscond. People close to the accused said they will move for bail again as police haven’t submitted the report of an alcohol test conducted on the day of his arrest. “We are also trying to collect visuals from CCTV cameras in the area to verify whether the allegation of the police, that the accused tried to ram an officer with his scooter, was true,” they said.

Per police records, six cases were registered against Tijo between 2004 and 2022 in various police stations in Idukki and Ernakulam districts. Police booked Tijo under various IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) after he rode his scooter in a rash and negligent manner so as to endanger human life and disrupt the movement of the chief justice’s convoy. He was also accused of wrongfully restraining a police officer, who was on pilot duty, to prevent him from discharging his duty. Police also alleged that the accused apart from showering abuses on the officer also tried to hit the de facto complainant with his scooter and attempted to commit culpable homicide.

Rejecting his bail application, the court observed that “the case diary reveals that prima facie there are materials on record to show the involvement of the petitioner in the crime. The investigation in this crime is not complete. The offences alleged against the petitioner is grave in nature as it harmed rule of law. The petitioner has criminal antecedents.”

