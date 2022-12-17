Speaker Shamseer visits Congress leader A K Antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer visited Congress leader and former chief minister A K Antony at his residence ‘Anjanam’ in the city on Thursday. Antony, also a former defence minister, shared his memories and experiences as a parliamentarian and MLA. Shamseer wished the octogenarian leader good health and Antony wished the speaker a good future. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes.

After being elected the speaker, Shamseer visited former speakers and former chief ministers, including Oommen Chandy and V S Achuthanandan. Antony praised Shamseer for gaining everyone’s applause.

“While he was in the opposition bench, I had differences of opinion with him,” said Antony. “But after becoming the speaker, he has changed a lot. By entrusting three women legislatures in a panel of speakers to chair the house in the last session, he has set a model,” Antony said. Shamseer said he also invited Antony to the centenary celebrations of the assembly library.

