Startups in Kerala raise Rs 4,557-crore funding since 2015; 15,000 new ventures planned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement, startups in the state secured a whopping $551 million (about Rs 4,557 crore) funding in seven years since 2015, according to the fifth Kerala Startup Ecosystem Report. The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) report, released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at ‘Huddle Global’, the two-day startup conclave, revealed that between 2016 and 2021 over 4,000 startups were launched in the state, as compared to only 200 in 2015.

However, in 2021, the pace of new startup registrations in the state slowed down because of macroeconomic factors, such as the pandemic, an economic slowdown, and an atmosphere of uncertainty. But the state has now chalked out plans to overcome these hurdles by setting up 15,000 startups and creating two lakh jobs in new and emerging technologies during the tenure of the current government.

The report says that early-stage investors (angels, accelerators, and incubators) for Kerala’s hardware startups command a higher share (3%) in venture capital (VC) investments compared to Mumbai (1%) and Delhi-NCR (0.93%).

Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala, topped the list in terms of VC inflow, accounting for 93%, followed by Thiruvananthapuram at 6% and others at 1%. Growth capital accounts for the majority of Kerala’s venture capital funding, while seed-stage deals account for more than two-thirds of the total funding deals valued at $551 million. Hardware startup funding highest in Kerala: Fifth ecosystem report

Hardware startup funding highest in Kerala: Fifth ecosystem report

Fintech and SaaS (enterprise tech) startups are at the forefront of raising venture capital in Kerala. Together, the sectors accounted for 66% of the total investments bagged by Kerala-based startups since 2015. Fintech startups accounted for 39% of investments, followed by healthcare (26.7%), enterprise tech (23.3%), deep tech (4.6%), and transport tech (2.9%).

“Overall, venture capital investments in Kerala-based fintech startups stand at $32 million. Therefore, enterprise technology, primarily comprising SaaS startups, is the clear leader in investor confidence and venture capital inflow,” says the report.

It further points out that hardware startup funding is higher in Kerala than any other Indian state.

Since 2014, hardware product/service-focused startups in Kerala have raised $15.2 million, or 2.7% of the total $551 million raised. But the total funding raised by this sector accounts for less than 1% of the venture capital inflow at the pan-India level. On the flip side, the report says only 11% of startups in Kerala have a female founder.

Noting that Kerala’s startup ecosystem offers plenty of funding opportunities for early stage startups, the report says some of the schemes introduced by KSUM, including the Innovation Grant and Seed Fund Support, also offer working capital without equity dilution. This means entrepreneurs across the early stage ecosystem can build and launch their products without requiring private capital. Kerala has also become the first state in the country to provide direct procurement from startups for government departments. Department Facilitation Demand Day, Demo Day, and Innovation Zone are all part of the facilitation mechanism.

Hardware sector on top

Kerala’s hardware startups command a higher share (3%) in venture capital (VC) investments compared to Mumbai (1%) and Delhi-NCR (0.93%).

Fintech startups account for 39% of investments, followed by healthcare (26.7%), enterprise tech (23.3%), deep tech (4.6%) and transport tech (2.9%).

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement, startups in the state secured a whopping $551 million (about Rs 4,557 crore) funding in seven years since 2015, according to the fifth Kerala Startup Ecosystem Report. The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) report, released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at ‘Huddle Global’, the two-day startup conclave, revealed that between 2016 and 2021 over 4,000 startups were launched in the state, as compared to only 200 in 2015. However, in 2021, the pace of new startup registrations in the state slowed down because of macroeconomic factors, such as the pandemic, an economic slowdown, and an atmosphere of uncertainty. But the state has now chalked out plans to overcome these hurdles by setting up 15,000 startups and creating two lakh jobs in new and emerging technologies during the tenure of the current government. The report says that early-stage investors (angels, accelerators, and incubators) for Kerala’s hardware startups command a higher share (3%) in venture capital (VC) investments compared to Mumbai (1%) and Delhi-NCR (0.93%). Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala, topped the list in terms of VC inflow, accounting for 93%, followed by Thiruvananthapuram at 6% and others at 1%. Growth capital accounts for the majority of Kerala’s venture capital funding, while seed-stage deals account for more than two-thirds of the total funding deals valued at $551 million. Hardware startup funding highest in Kerala: Fifth ecosystem report Hardware startup funding highest in Kerala: Fifth ecosystem report Fintech and SaaS (enterprise tech) startups are at the forefront of raising venture capital in Kerala. Together, the sectors accounted for 66% of the total investments bagged by Kerala-based startups since 2015. Fintech startups accounted for 39% of investments, followed by healthcare (26.7%), enterprise tech (23.3%), deep tech (4.6%), and transport tech (2.9%). “Overall, venture capital investments in Kerala-based fintech startups stand at $32 million. Therefore, enterprise technology, primarily comprising SaaS startups, is the clear leader in investor confidence and venture capital inflow,” says the report. It further points out that hardware startup funding is higher in Kerala than any other Indian state. Since 2014, hardware product/service-focused startups in Kerala have raised $15.2 million, or 2.7% of the total $551 million raised. But the total funding raised by this sector accounts for less than 1% of the venture capital inflow at the pan-India level. On the flip side, the report says only 11% of startups in Kerala have a female founder. Noting that Kerala’s startup ecosystem offers plenty of funding opportunities for early stage startups, the report says some of the schemes introduced by KSUM, including the Innovation Grant and Seed Fund Support, also offer working capital without equity dilution. This means entrepreneurs across the early stage ecosystem can build and launch their products without requiring private capital. Kerala has also become the first state in the country to provide direct procurement from startups for government departments. Department Facilitation Demand Day, Demo Day, and Innovation Zone are all part of the facilitation mechanism. Hardware sector on top Kerala’s hardware startups command a higher share (3%) in venture capital (VC) investments compared to Mumbai (1%) and Delhi-NCR (0.93%). Fintech startups account for 39% of investments, followed by healthcare (26.7%), enterprise tech (23.3%), deep tech (4.6%) and transport tech (2.9%).