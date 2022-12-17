TNIE-Kerala chief photographer T P Sooraj wins Redink Award for 'The Big Picture'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: T P Sooraj, TNIE chief photographer (Kerala), has won the Redink Awards 2022, for the category ‘The Big Picture’.

His photo of the mass cremation of Covid victims at the Kozhikode crematorium at West Hill, published on April 23, 2021, won him the prestigious award. The award carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh, and a memento.

Instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, the Redink Awards honour excellence in Indian journalism. On Friday, as many as 26 outstanding journalists received Redink awards at the Jamshed Bhaba Theatre, NCPA.

These include Lifetime Achievement Award winner T J S George, former editorial advisor of The New Indian Express, who, at 94, continues to write, and has just released his book ‘The Dismantling of India’.

KOCHI: T P Sooraj, TNIE chief photographer (Kerala), has won the Redink Awards 2022, for the category ‘The Big Picture’. His photo of the mass cremation of Covid victims at the Kozhikode crematorium at West Hill, published on April 23, 2021, won him the prestigious award. The award carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh, and a memento. Instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, the Redink Awards honour excellence in Indian journalism. On Friday, as many as 26 outstanding journalists received Redink awards at the Jamshed Bhaba Theatre, NCPA. These include Lifetime Achievement Award winner T J S George, former editorial advisor of The New Indian Express, who, at 94, continues to write, and has just released his book ‘The Dismantling of India’.