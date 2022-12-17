Vasavan refrains from prediction; Jose hopes for Argentine victory

Home States Kerala

Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan kicking off the friendly match organised by DYFI and Youth Front(M) at Pullarikkunnu in Kottayam on Friday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With only a day left for the final match of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France, football fever is at its peak in Kottayam, with friendly matches being played across the district. Joining with the spirit of football lovers, DYFI and Kerala Youth Front(M) organised a friendly match at K-Town turf at Pullarikunnu in Kottayam, in which Minister V N Vasavan and Jose K Mani, MP, led the teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasavan said it’s difficult to predict the winner of the final match as both France and Argentina are good teams. Jose, however, expressed his wish to see Argentina lifting the World Cup.

Jose arrived for the match wearing the jersey of Argentina. DYFI district secretary B Suresh Kumar and Youth Front (M) state president Rony Mathew led the organising team.

