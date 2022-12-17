Home States Kerala

Women should prove themselves: District Collector Renu Raj

The collector was speaking at the session ‘Challenges faced by women’ held as part of the Indian Geotechnical Conference held in Kochi on Friday.

Published: 17th December 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Renu Raj speaking at Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Renu Raj has said that challenges are not only faced by women at the administrative level and in society, but challenges are often put on her. “Society brands women in many ways. When a woman is considered for any job, the first question that arises is whether she can do it. Women have to take up the responsibility of proving themselves that they are capable,” said Renu Raju.

The collector was speaking at the session ‘Challenges faced by women’ held as part of the Indian Geotechnical Conference held in Kochi on Friday.

“Women should not see anything as a challenge but should see such situations as opportunities. They must realise that there is a wider world out there. You need not work round the clock to convince others that you are a hard worker. You have the power to do whatever you want,” Renu said. She also added that women must be able to balance professional and personal life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Collector
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp