Women should prove themselves: District Collector Renu Raj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Renu Raj has said that challenges are not only faced by women at the administrative level and in society, but challenges are often put on her. “Society brands women in many ways. When a woman is considered for any job, the first question that arises is whether she can do it. Women have to take up the responsibility of proving themselves that they are capable,” said Renu Raju.

The collector was speaking at the session ‘Challenges faced by women’ held as part of the Indian Geotechnical Conference held in Kochi on Friday.

“Women should not see anything as a challenge but should see such situations as opportunities. They must realise that there is a wider world out there. You need not work round the clock to convince others that you are a hard worker. You have the power to do whatever you want,” Renu said. She also added that women must be able to balance professional and personal life.

