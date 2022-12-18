After IMFL, prices of beer and wine to go up in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beer and wine will also become dearer with the latest rate revision of the Beverages Corporation. The revised prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) came into effect on Saturday and the new prices of beer and wine will be applicable from Sunday. “The decision to extend rate revision to beer and wine was apparently made in the last minute. We came to know about it from the notification issued on Friday. We couldn’t make necessary changes in the billing software as we did in the case of IMFL,” said a source in the Bevco.

With the latest four percent increase in Kerala General Sales Tax, the tax on IMFL, beer and wine are 251 pc, 116 pc and 86 pc respectively.

Most moving IMFL brands, those in the low and medium price category, had an increase in the Rs 10 - Rs 20 range. The minimum hike would be Rs 10 and the upper ceiling would be two percent of the current price. The price of Jawan Rum, a popular brand produced at the state-run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited, has gone up by Rs 10.

Earlier, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) had sought the government’s intervention after distilleries cut short supply citing the exorbitant price rise of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA). ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages. It is produced from sugarcane molasses or grains.

