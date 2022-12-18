Home States Kerala

Buffer zone issue: Order issued to pacify agitators

Govt asks LSGs to carry out awareness programmes and enable people to file detailed complaints through proforma

Published: 18th December 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to pacify protesters on the buffer-zone issue, the state government has come out with a slew of follow-up measures. It has asked local self governments (LSGs) to carry out an awareness programme regarding eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) and enable people, whose houses, farmland, or other buildings are included in the published satellite survey, to file their complaints in detail through the pro forma.

The government’s decision is seen as a move to allay the concerns of the Catholic Church and high-range farmers’ organisations. The church has dismissed the satellite survey as a farce.

The current issue arose after the satellite map of the ESZ buffer zone was published on the government website. The details and the constructions identified in the satellite survey failed to add up. The government had decided on a one-kilometre buffer zone around protected forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

It also decided on a zero buffer zone for populated areas. But the satellite survey carried out by the Kerala State Remote Sensing And Environment Centre (KSREC) was largely obscure and the incomplete reports are proving to be damaging for the government. “The government should have approached the Forest Survey of India or the Survey of India for the satellite survey,” a forest official told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) report and the ESZ are entirely two different things. The Supreme Court had said it would consider the state’s recommendation as an ESZ area positively. So there is no need for such anguish. The government has to have clarity in its action. It should take the people into confidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the expert committee members, while dismissing the option of satellite survey by other institutes, pointed out that that could prove costly affair. It was also learned from a highly placed source that the state government’s recommendation of a zero buffer zone in Wayand earlier had not gone well with the central ministry of environment and forests.

However, a buffer zone proposal around the Chimmini Wild Life Sanctuary and Peechi and Eravikulam National Park had been approved. The government also said that if any of the construction had been omitted in the report prepared by the KSREC, people can file such details in the pro forma through eszexpertcommittee@gmail.com within December 23. Or, they can send it via post to: Joint Secretary, Department of Forest and Wildlife, 5th floor, Secretariat Annex 2 Building, the government order issued on Saturday said.

The government instructed the LSGs to display the report detailing houses, institutions and other constructions within the one-kilometre circumference at the respective local self institutions, in a manner visible to the public. “To inform the people about the actions related to the preparation of ESZ areas and declaring them later the local government institution should initiate campaigns at ward level to make awareness,” the additional chief secretary of LSGD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buffer zone LSG Farmers organisations ESZ
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp