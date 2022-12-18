Comrades join hands to build house for CPM veteran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a long time, he was always on the move from one rented house to another. And after almost five decades, a house was finally built for him by the party which he was instrumental in building up. Veteran CPM leader and trade unionist P K Gurudasan has moved into ‘Pournami’ — his new house — built by the CPM Kollam district committee that mobilised around Rs 35 lakh for the same.

“It was the party that supported me throughout as I have been a full-time worker,” quipped the leader who dedicated his entire life for the Communist party and trade union movement. In fact, the 88-year-old leader wanted the party to build him just a two-bedroom house. The 1,760 sq ft house has been built on 10 cents of land owned by his wife Lilly at Pedikulam in Pulimath panchayat near Venjaramoodu. Gurudasan, who is currently the chairman of the Minimum Wages Advisory Board, has been staying at AKG apartments in the state capital for some time now.

The house was built under the direct monitoring of senior CPM leaders in Kollam including Finance Minister K N Balagopal. CPM state secretary M V Govindan attended the housewarming ceremony held this week.

“Before shifting to the new house, I informed senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Veterans like Pirappancode Murali and Anathalavattom Anandan couldn’t attend. State secretary, M V Govindan, whom I had invited, took part in the ceremony,” he told TNIE.

Joining the undivided Communist party in 1953, Gurudasan, then an area committee member, stood with the CPM when the party split in 1964. He had served as CPM Kollam district secretary for almost 17 years. A former CITU state secretary, he was legislator for 10 years.

