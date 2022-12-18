Home States Kerala

Congress didn’t utilise K P Unnikrishnan’s capabilities: CM Pinarayi

Congress leaders V D Satheesan, MLA, and M K Raghavan, MP, were invited for the function but they did not turn up.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having a word with Congress leader K P Unnikrishnan at the launch of the latter’s biography penned by journalist M P Sooryadas in Kozhikode on Saturday | E Gokul

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having a word with Congress leader K P Unnikrishnan at the launch of the latter’s biography penned by journalist M P Sooryadas in Kozhikode on Saturday | E Gokul

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress has not fully utilised the capabilities of K P Unnikrishnan after he returned to the party, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking after releasing the biography of the Congress leader here on Saturday, Pinarayi said Unnikrishnan returned to Congress not for any positions.

“He did not opt for any positions in the party in the past thirty years, rather it would be more correct to say that Congress didn’t give him any posts. There are many in Kerala who believe that the state could have benefited had Unnikrishnan’s abilities been utilised,” Pinarayi said.

Unnikrishnan returned to Congress at a time when he was shining as a leader of the opposition.His performance during the debate in Parliament over the Bofors issue and his service in the evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War when he was the union minister cannot be forgotten, he said.

Unnikrishnan always maintained a secular stand throughout his life. “He never bothered about gains and losses, but was only concerned about rights and wrongs. It is this attitude that led to parting ways with his one-time mentor Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Pinarayi said it was the stand against autocracy during the period of Emergency that culminated in his estrangement with Indira Gandhi. “At one point he even tried to correct her,” he said.

The chief minister released the book by giving a copy to the Minister for Forests A K Saseendran. MLAs Ramachandran Kadannapally and E K Vijayan, BJP leader P K Krishnadas, Mathrubhumi chairman and managing editor P V Chandran, author of the book M P Sooryadas, and others spoke.

Congress leaders V D Satheesan, MLA, and M K Raghavan, MP, were invited for the function but they did not turn up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K P Unnikrishnan CM Pinarayi
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp