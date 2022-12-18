INTERVIEW | ‘If I were with Pinarayi, he would not have landed in trouble’

By Express News Service

Jacob Thomas calls himself an ‘anti-corruption extremist’. The former IPS officer had created quite a flutter when he was the vigilance director and was then considered very close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. But something went wrong and he was suspended twice. Jacob, who contested as a BJP candidate in the last assembly election, talks about his experiences, and his equations with two CMs he worked closely with — Pinarayi Vijayan and Oommen Chandy. Excerpts

Where were you all these days? We have not seen you since the assembly election…

I am busy planting trees these days... Earlier, I used to dream both day and night. But, now I have stopped daydreaming. I am using that time to create a beautiful ecosystem. Then I spend my time reading, especially on religion.



Why did you stop daydreaming?

My last daydream was about a corruption-free Kerala. But I realised that people of the state have no interest in a corruption-free Kerala. So I stopped daydreaming.



You say this because of your election failure? Do you give up that easily?

I tried my best as an individual and along with people like advocate Jayashankar who were interested in a corruption-free state. But the last election results proved that Kerala society considers corruption as an “acceptable evil”.



Why do you say so?

Before elections, there were many corruption allegations against the LDF government. I anchored my election campaign on an anti-corruption plank and shared my dream of a society with zero tolerance towards corruption. But persons against whom those allegations were raised came back to power with an increased majority. This proves that the people of Kerala have no issues with corruption.



So, is that why you joined the BJP?

That’s one of the reasons. I know from my personal experience as an IPS officer that both LDF and UDF are corrupt. I can vouch for that. Narendra Modi offers better governance and I felt BJP will help me realise that dream. Apart from that, BJP is one party that promotes Indianness and Indian culture. It celebrates the greatness of the Indian past. No other party does that. Indian culture has always fascinated me.



Are you happy with the decision to join the BJP?

Yes, very much.



But you are not active in the BJP these days...

I am not active in day-to-day political activities. But that doesn’t mean I am absent.



AAP too had approached you…

Yes, it had approached me in 2019 while I was in service. They were attracted by my anti-corruption image. But it is a one-man show. So I did not want to join.

Twenty20 too?

Yes… It wanted me to be its candidate in the Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy. I was also keen then as it had a model of good governance and anti-corruption.. I applied for voluntary retirement in 2019. But, the government did not accept it.



Otherwise you would have joined Twenty20?

Yes. But the fact is that, again like AAP, it is a one-man party. And that was a deterrent.



The BJP central leadership had entrusted you and Ananda Bose to identify the reasons for the party’s failure. Is it your report that has turned the state leadership against you?

As George Orwell said, telling the truth is a problem. Some kill even the messenger for telling the truth. (chuckles…)



What were those truths?

We had prepared the report after speaking to a cross-section of people. It was a scientific report which had mentioned what needs to be done at the national, state, district and panchayat levels.



But why did BJP lose?

Because people did not vote for BJP (laughs loudly…)



Will reverse that question…what should BJP do to win?

(Laughs again…) BJP is absent at the grassroots level. That’s the first step. It must have local leaders who are sensitive to the needs of the people. Only then will the BJP become more acceptable.



Other than that, what are the reasons for BJP’s failure?

Another reason is that election work starts only when RSS enters the scene. Until then, it’s only a show. BJP leaders are more interested in flex boards and public shows. They don’t realise that nobody votes based on hoardings or huge rallies. What is important is to connect with the common man. Most BJP leaders have no connection with people.



Have any of your recommendations been accepted by the central leadership?

Some actions have been taken. The decision to have two mandalam presidents in one constituency, decision to give payment to full timers, like how the CPM does, were all part of our recommendations.



The BJP state leadership claimed the party will win 35 seats. But it lost even the single seat it had. But the state leadership remains the same. The Congress, meanwhile, replaced its leadership after losing the election…

It is only natural for any political leader to make tall claims during an election. K Surendran became state president because of his role in Sabarimala agitation. He was the best choice at that time. If Surendran is to be replaced today, who else is there?



BJP does not have an efficient leadership in Kerala, and no strong alliance partners. The demography is also against the party. This being the situation, how do you expect BJP to win?

BJP has a strong possibility in the parliamentary election. I say this because the priority of voters during an LS election is different from that during an assembly election.



How about demography?

Christians will vote for BJP for sure in the next elections. I can vouch for that.



How can you be so sure?

Because I am aware of the developments that are happening behind the scenes. Now, nobody has any monopoly over Kerala Christians, unlike before. We are in touch with every stakeholder in the community. Can’t reveal more at this juncture…

(laughs)



You mean bishops?

Yes.



But the time when Christians would vote as per the wishes of the clergy is over... Don’t you think so?

Yes, to some extent. But there are many constituencies where the decision of bishops can determine the winner.



Your constituency in the assembly election was a Christian-dominated one. But still you lost…

I lost not because Christians did not vote for me… (chuckles)



Does that mean you lost because BJP voters did not vote for you?

A BJP candidate who contested told me that he would have won if there were no BJP followers. (Laughs out loudly)



Now let’s talk about your career... Have heard that you were one of the IPS officers who were transferred the most. Was it because of your brashness or was it because of the brashness of the government?

I must say both were at fault… (Laughs again) I have this zero tolerance to corruption and I’m also quite a stickler for rules. So you can say I am more at fault (laughs).



Can you elaborate…

I was the ADGP in Lokayukta during the Oommen Chandy government. I came to know about malpractices in the printing of the hologram seal of the Beverages Corporation. I ordered a raid and was removed the very next day. Similarly, I could continue only for 83 days in the fire force because I insisted that all fire safety rules be followed by builders. So you can say I could not sit in a post for longer tenures because of my own brashness…(laughs out).



So you mean to say that Oommen Chandy removed you for the sake of builders?

He called me when the builders complained to him and told me that construction will be stuck if I don’t issue NOCs. I tried to convince him that these measures are mandatory for protecting lives. He asked me why there were no such issues before I was put in charge of the fire force. I told him that laws have existed since 1962. He might have realised that I would not budge. I was removed from the post the very next day.



Have heard that you were apparently handpicked by CM Pinarayi Vijayan for the post of vigilance director when LDF came to power in 2016…

To say that I was handpicked for the post is wrong. I was number two, rank-wise. T P Senkumar was number one. Loknath Behera was number three. But if CM has handpicked someone, it is Loknath Behera as the state police chief. I was made vigilance chief by default.



What is so special about Loknath Behera?

Loknath Behera is Loknath Behera… (chuckles…)



Why is he so important? What is his USP?

Even after his retirement, he has been placed in a plum post. Does Jacob Thomas have it? Does Rishiraj Singh get any? No… But Behera got it. That is

Behera... (chuckles)



You had created quite an impact as the Vigilance Director…

Anti-corruption is a subject very close to my heart. So I was actually happy about the posting. But I was in that post only for 10 months.



What led to your removal? Was it the case against E P Jayarajan?

No. That case was not the problem. I was an anti-corruption extremist and was determined to cleanse the system. I developed an anti-corruption index and would rate most corrupt departments accordingly. That also created quite a furore. After two days, I was transferred.



What did CM say when you reported your finding about E P Jayarajan?

He wondered why E P Jayarajan had not mentioned the matter even to him… (chuckles)



There were many stories about the warmth and mutual trust you both had then…

Yes, he was very close to me. We used to share many things. He had a vision to transform the state. He wanted to weed out corruption and sought my help. He wanted to make the secretariat system more efficient. I promised him all my assistance as I believed that he was genuine. I also got full support in all anti-corruption measures. He would say yes to whatever I say and I would not do anything without asking him.

Then what went wrong?

I initiated vigilance inquiries against certain corrupt practices of J MercykuttyAmma and Kadakampally Surendran. That is when they must have realised that if I continue in the post of vigilance director, that would be a headache for them.



What did the CM tell you then?

He asked me to take leave and I agreed. He asked me what I would do during the leave. Then I told him about my plan to write a book. He said that is a good idea. We maintained a good rapport throughout that period.



So the CM knew about the book which became controversial later?

Yes. He knew everything about the book. I finalised the publishing date and venue as per his convenience.



Then what went wrong between you and CM?

I still don’t think there is anything wrong between us. I am pretty sure that the CM’s wife would serve me black tea if I visit Cliff House even now.



But you were suspended twice by him. If you were that close to Pinarayi, would he have done that?

I was not suspended because Pinarayi Vijayan did not like me. If I had continued in the service, it would have been a problem for Behera who is my junior. That was the reason.



So you mean to say that someone arm-twisted the CM?

Yes. If I had gone to SC, then the government would have had to appoint me as the state police chief. Also, for Pinarayi Vijayan, Behera may have been more useful.



What could be the real reason behind your exit from his inner circle?

There was a caucus which had many vested interests. If Jacob Thomas is in a major post, it would have created problems for many. So they all wanted me out.



So you think the same caucus landed the CM in the gold smuggling case?

Yes. I am sure of it. As long as I was there, CM did not land in any trouble. If I were with the CM, he would not have landed in such troubles. That is something I am sure of.



How do you assess Pinarayi Vijayan?

He is a strong leader. A state like Kerala needs a strong leader like him. He trusts those who are close to him blindly. He used to trust me too blindly. But that only made me doubly careful.



What are his weaknesses?

As long as I was with him, I did not find any weakness in him. He was very humorous, friendly, and very trusting. He was very good at decision making. The only time he sought time to take a decision was in the case against E P Jayarajan. That day he asked me for two days to make a decision. Still, he got back to me within hours.



But the general impression about Pinarayi is that he is very arrogant, intolerant…

What I am telling you is my first-hand experiences with him. He was not arrogant, he was not intolerant. But, if you say nonsense, any sensible person will become intolerant.



How was your equation with Oommen Chandy?

I had a good rapport with him. He was an administrator with good intentions. He was an excellent administrator in the first term. We used to have long telephonic chats. We were that close.



You still have that equation with him?

No. Our relationship was broken when I started inquiring into the Pattoor case where government land has been usurped by certain builders. It was a huge fraud.



He asked you to stop the investigation?

(Laughs…) I felt I was duty bound to submit the report.



You raided the house of IAS officer K M Abraham in the night and it had created quite a controversy…

Actually, I had no role in it. It was as per the directives of the Vigilance court and I was not even aware of it. It was a routine thing to do. But many thought I was behind it. I ended the investigation abruptly as Abraham created quite a furore.



Disproportionate assets cases have been filed against you too...

Yes. There are many. But I have not approached HC seeking a stay on the investigation. Let them investigate. I have nothing to fear.



You are someone with first-hand experience on how corrupt the system is. Who, according to you, is most corrupt? Politician or bureaucrat?

I would say that the voters who accept corruption as an ‘acceptable evil’ are the corrupt ones.



Is Kerala more corrupt than other states?

The quantum of corruption and systemic corruption is much less in Kerala compared to other states, for sure. We still think it is evil; but we have started accepting it slowly. That is a bad thing.

