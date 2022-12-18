Kerala: Man accused of murdering live-in partner found hanging in prison

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old man, accused of murdering his partner at Vazhayila on Thursday, was found hanging early on Sunday in the washroom of Poojappura district prison, where he has been on judicial demand.

Poojappura police said the prison officials alerted them about Rajesh's death, but no other details have been conveyed to them. The sources said the inmate was found hanging using his dhoti. The body has been moved to the General Hospital.

Rajesh was accused of murdering his live-in partner Sindhu at Vazhayila in broad daylight on Thursday morning over infidelity suspicion, sending shock waves among the residents of the capital district.

Sindhu was a native of Nanniyode near Palode, while Rajesh, hailed from Pathanapuram and was living with Sindhu at Nanniyode for the last 12 years.

The murder had occurred near the Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Vazhayila by 9 am when Sindhu was heading to a job consultancy firm, which had appointed her as a home nurse in a health clinic at Neyyattinkara.

According to Peroorkada police, Rajesh spotted Sindhu travelling in a bus towards Thiruvananthapuram when he was standing near Nanniyode. He rushed to nearby Nedumangadu and boarded the same bus carrying a machete, which was concealed.

When Sindhu alighted from the bus, Rajesh tailed her before hacking her brutally in broad daylight.

One of the witnesses said Rajesh hacked the woman on her neck first. As she cried aloud for help, the man hacked her on her head following which she collapsed to the ground. Rajesh continued hacking the woman till he was forcefully restrained by the local youths, who then handed him over to the police.

Peroorkada police Inspector V Saijunath had said that Sindhu closed the doors on Rajesh a month ago and moved to her sister's place. Rajesh apparently was suspicious about Sindhu having other affairs and used to pick up fights with her. Perturbed by the daily ordeal she finally decided to move away from Rajesh. Rajesh was also worried that Sindhu might ditch him forever and that also spurred him to take the extreme step, the officer added.

" Both were married before and had children. The two left their families 12 years ago and began living together thereafter. The two did not officially get married. But they had solemnized their wedding in a temple, according to Rajesh," the officer had said.

Sindhu's body had sustained about 10 cut wounds of which wounds on her neck and head were serious and resulted in her death.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old man, accused of murdering his partner at Vazhayila on Thursday, was found hanging early on Sunday in the washroom of Poojappura district prison, where he has been on judicial demand. Poojappura police said the prison officials alerted them about Rajesh's death, but no other details have been conveyed to them. The sources said the inmate was found hanging using his dhoti. The body has been moved to the General Hospital. Rajesh was accused of murdering his live-in partner Sindhu at Vazhayila in broad daylight on Thursday morning over infidelity suspicion, sending shock waves among the residents of the capital district. Sindhu was a native of Nanniyode near Palode, while Rajesh, hailed from Pathanapuram and was living with Sindhu at Nanniyode for the last 12 years. The murder had occurred near the Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Vazhayila by 9 am when Sindhu was heading to a job consultancy firm, which had appointed her as a home nurse in a health clinic at Neyyattinkara. According to Peroorkada police, Rajesh spotted Sindhu travelling in a bus towards Thiruvananthapuram when he was standing near Nanniyode. He rushed to nearby Nedumangadu and boarded the same bus carrying a machete, which was concealed. When Sindhu alighted from the bus, Rajesh tailed her before hacking her brutally in broad daylight. One of the witnesses said Rajesh hacked the woman on her neck first. As she cried aloud for help, the man hacked her on her head following which she collapsed to the ground. Rajesh continued hacking the woman till he was forcefully restrained by the local youths, who then handed him over to the police. Peroorkada police Inspector V Saijunath had said that Sindhu closed the doors on Rajesh a month ago and moved to her sister's place. Rajesh apparently was suspicious about Sindhu having other affairs and used to pick up fights with her. Perturbed by the daily ordeal she finally decided to move away from Rajesh. Rajesh was also worried that Sindhu might ditch him forever and that also spurred him to take the extreme step, the officer added. " Both were married before and had children. The two left their families 12 years ago and began living together thereafter. The two did not officially get married. But they had solemnized their wedding in a temple, according to Rajesh," the officer had said. Sindhu's body had sustained about 10 cut wounds of which wounds on her neck and head were serious and resulted in her death.