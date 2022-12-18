Home States Kerala

‘Thallumaala’ effect endures as group skirmish boils over

Vignesh was injured in the melee and taken to Medical College hospital, while the others were moved to the General Hospital.

Published: 18th December 2022 04:59 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Thallumaala’ effect refuses to wear out. In the latest incident, the state capital witnessed  multiple clashes between two groups of youngsters on Friday: what started in a bar, was followed up at the General Hospital and later the Medical College Hospital.

The first round of fighting played out at a bar hotel in Thampanoor. Local DYFI workers are suspected to be among those involved. Thampanoor police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Vignesh of Rajaji Nagar.

Medical College and Vanchiyoor police have also received complaints. Officers said action will be taken based on CCTV footage. According to police, the sequence of events unfolded following a minor skirmish at the President Bar Hotel on SS Kovil Road around 10.45 pm. It started when Vignesh had a heated argument with two strangers. This snowballed into an exchange of blows.

Vignesh then proceeded to call for back-up. He and his associates then made their way to the General Hospital where round two played out. The opposing group then mobilised and reached the Medical College Hospital where they engaged Vignesh and friends -- for round three. Both the groups dispersed later.

“The scenes of fighting at the General Hospital have been captured on CCTV. A probe is on. We are also examining the footage at the bar, while that from the Medical College are being examined by Medical College police,” said R Prakash, Thampanoor inspector of police. Police said those involved will be identified soon and taken into custody.

Comments

