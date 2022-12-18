Home States Kerala

Theyyam calendar of Kannur DTPC out

The calendar will be available on DTPC’s website.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A theyyam performance. Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: District Collector S Chandrasekhar on Saturday released the theyyam calendar brought out by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The calendar will provide comprehensive information regarding theyyams like the timings, phone numbers, location and dates.

“It will be of great help to theyyam enthusiasts and the general public across the state. Tourists and researchers also will benefit from it,” the collector said.

The calendar will be available on DTPC’s website. It will be revised by including more details in the coming days. The idea of a theyyam calendar was suggested by the district collector. The preparation of the calendar is being coordinated by Assistant Collector Misal Sagal Bharath.  

