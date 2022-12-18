Woman SI files complaint against lawyers for manhandling her on court premises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman sub-inspector of Valiyathura police station has filed a complaint with the Judicial First-Class Magistrate -II and Vanchiyoor police against a section of lawyers for allegedly manhandling and misbehaving with her on the court premises at Vanchiyoor on Saturday. The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Aleena Cyrus, the sub-inspector, said in the complaint that she was assaulted by a group of lawyers led by advocate Pranav around 1.30 pm on the court premises. Aleena had come to the court to produce a woman who had gone missing earlier. She said that Pranav had exacted revenge on her for denying bail for his parties in connection with a crime case.

“When I went to the court with the woman, Pranav approached me and entered into a heated argument with me. Soon, I entered the magistrate court and filed a complaint with the magistrate after producing the woman. While returning, Pranav and many lawyers from the Bar Association came to me. They verbally abused and manhandled me. Later I filed another complaint with the Vanchiyoor police,” Aleena told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the lawyers said that they had protested against the SI for deliberately delaying the bail procedure when Pranav went to the Valiyathura police station seeking bail for his parties.

The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the lawyers.

The Vanchiyoor police said that they have recorded a statement from Aleena and would take action including arrests accordingly.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman sub-inspector of Valiyathura police station has filed a complaint with the Judicial First-Class Magistrate -II and Vanchiyoor police against a section of lawyers for allegedly manhandling and misbehaving with her on the court premises at Vanchiyoor on Saturday. The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Aleena Cyrus, the sub-inspector, said in the complaint that she was assaulted by a group of lawyers led by advocate Pranav around 1.30 pm on the court premises. Aleena had come to the court to produce a woman who had gone missing earlier. She said that Pranav had exacted revenge on her for denying bail for his parties in connection with a crime case. “When I went to the court with the woman, Pranav approached me and entered into a heated argument with me. Soon, I entered the magistrate court and filed a complaint with the magistrate after producing the woman. While returning, Pranav and many lawyers from the Bar Association came to me. They verbally abused and manhandled me. Later I filed another complaint with the Vanchiyoor police,” Aleena told TNIE. Meanwhile, the lawyers said that they had protested against the SI for deliberately delaying the bail procedure when Pranav went to the Valiyathura police station seeking bail for his parties. The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the lawyers. The Vanchiyoor police said that they have recorded a statement from Aleena and would take action including arrests accordingly.