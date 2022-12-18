Home States Kerala

Woman SI files complaint against lawyers for manhandling her on court premises

The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the lawyers.

Published: 18th December 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman sub-inspector of Valiyathura police station has filed a complaint with the Judicial First-Class Magistrate -II and Vanchiyoor police against a section of lawyers for allegedly manhandling and misbehaving with her on the court premises at Vanchiyoor on Saturday. The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Aleena Cyrus, the sub-inspector, said in the complaint that she was assaulted by a group of lawyers led by advocate Pranav around 1.30 pm on the court premises. Aleena had come to the court to produce a woman who had gone missing earlier. She said that Pranav had exacted revenge on her for denying bail for his parties in connection with a crime case.

“When I went to the court with the woman, Pranav approached me and entered into a heated argument with me. Soon, I entered the magistrate court and filed a complaint with the magistrate after producing the woman. While returning, Pranav and many lawyers from the Bar Association came to me. They verbally abused and manhandled me. Later I filed another complaint with the Vanchiyoor police,” Aleena told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the lawyers said that they had protested against the SI for deliberately delaying the bail procedure when Pranav went to the Valiyathura police station seeking bail for his parties.

The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the lawyers.

The Vanchiyoor police said that they have recorded a statement from Aleena and would take action including arrests accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman SI
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp