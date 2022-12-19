75th anniversary: IUML plans pan-India expansion

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) plans to draw up an action plan to increase the party’s presence across the nation, especially in north India, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the party’s formation next year.

The national council of the party will meet at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on March 10, 2023, to commemorate the first meeting of the council on the same day in 1948. Hundreds of League workers will participate in the mega rally on Marina beach in the evening, IUML national organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer said.

The action plan will aim at changing the misconceptions about the party in north India and counter the campaigns to give communal status to the party, he said. “Post Independence, one of the main discussions was about the politics that minorities should follow in a pluralist India. The IUML put forward the idea of secular politics for the minorities. The IUML also advocated protection of the rights of minorities,” Basheer said.

Pointing out that the party firmly upheld secular policies in the past 75 years, he said “the IUML worked to promote harmony among religions and brought changes to the education system.” To remind people about the contributions of the party, seminars and discussions will be organised throughout the year across the country, he added.

Basheer said the League plans to publish more books as part of the anniversary celebration. There are many books in Malayalam that describe the contributions of IUML. Those books will be translated into Urdu and English to make people in the country, especially in North India, know better about the contributions of the party, he said.

Basheer said the party’s major concern is the growth of fascist organisations in the country. “Fascism is destroying the democratic and secular system of our country. The plans to act against the fascist and terrorist organisations considering the present circumstances in the country will be taken in the council meeting,” he added.

The political model of the party in Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be implemented in other states, IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen said in a statement. “The party will continue to be the voice of backward and minority communities,” said IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

