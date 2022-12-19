Home States Kerala

KCBC panel irked over move to hold NCC, NSS camps during Christmas holidays

The Catholic Church have been protesting against the penchant of various government departments to organise official activities on days that are very important for Christians. 

KOCHI:  The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council’s (KCBC) Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance has taken exception to the state government’s decision to conduct the NCC and NSS camps during the Christmas holidays. 

The Catholic Church along with various Christian communities and organisations have been protesting against the penchant of various government departments to organise official activities, work or training programmes on days that are very important for Christians. 

“Despite the assurance from the government that it will take into consideration the demands of the Christian community, various government departments are doing just the opposite. As per the order issued by the education department, it is proposed to start this year’s NCC camp on December 23 and the NSS camp on December 24. The Kerala government has placed an option to start the NSS camp on December 26. This has led to further confusion,” said KCBC Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance.

“Although it is clear that many Christian students need to attend the camps, the decision to hold them on these days that include Christmas is quite objectionable,” said the secretary of the commission. The Centre’s proposal to observe December 25 as Good Governance Day, as it is former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday, had also sparked protests earlier. 

