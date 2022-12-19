Home States Kerala

Medisep: Benefits worth Rs 308 crore claimed by 1.1 lakh

As many as 1.12 lakh beneficiaries had availed of the insurance coverage in six months starting April.

Published: 19th December 2022

insurance cover

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medisep, the state government’s health insurance programme for employees and pensioners has become a huge success. As many as 1.12 lakh beneficiaries had availed of the insurance coverage in six months starting April.

Together, they claimed benefits worth Rs 308 crore. As many as 329 private hospitals and 147 government hospitals, including medical college hospitals, have been empanelled under the scheme. They include hospitals in Chennai, Mangaluru and Coimbatore. The empanelled hospitals are accredited by the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers).

Medisep covers 1,920 treatments and surgical procedures. The policy cover is for three years on floater basis. Each year, the beneficiary is entitled to Rs 1.5 lakh fixed coverage and Rs 1.5 lakh floater. Unutilised floater benefit will be carried over to the next year.

Thus, a person who has not availed of floater in the first year will have an eligibility for Rs 4.5 lakh next year. In addition to these, beneficiaries with catastrophic illnesses are given assistance from the Rs 35-crore corpus fund maintained by the insurance company.

