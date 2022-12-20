Home States Kerala

11-year-old Argentine fan predicts World Cup final score in Kerala

The box of predictions was opened by school authorities on Sunday after the match. We were indeed surprised to see Aysha’s prediction, said one of the teachers.

Published: 20th December 2022

Aysha Ayfa’s prediction turned out to be exactly as the match panned out

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When the teachers of Naduvannur Government Higher Secondary School asked their students to predict the score in the final of the 2022 football World Cup on Friday, students took the opportunity to write down various score scenarios on a piece of paper, which they then placed in a box.

And in a surprising outcome, sixth-grader Aysha Ayfa’s prediction turned out to be exactly as the match panned out. She expected the Argentina-France encounter to end 3-3 after extra time, and 7-5 after the penalty shootout.

The box of predictions was opened by school authorities on Sunday after the match. We were indeed surprised to see Aysha’s prediction, said one of the teachers. “We did not expect any of the students to predict the score correctly. But to our surprise, we found at least 10 notes that said Argentina and France would score three goals each. But one prediction took us by surprise, as it clearly mentioned the number of goals each team would score in the shootout,” the teacher added.

“I am a die-hard fan of Argentina and I was sure the team would win,” said Aysha.“But I was also sure that since both the teams are really strong and are in great form, the penalty shootout option would definitively come up and that’s the reason why I mentioned the penalty scores,” the 11-year-old added. School authorities on Monday presented Aysha with a memento, a souvenir and a football. Her father, Saleem, was also present on the occasion.

