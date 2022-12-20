Home States Kerala

Congress leader V Prathapachandran dies at 73

Published: 20th December 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress treasurer V Prathapachandran, 73, passed away at his home due to suspected cardiac arrest. He was the son of former minister and State Congress president Varadarajan Nair, and grandson of former Diwan of Travancore Rajagopalachari.

Prathapachandran had served as Thiruvananthapuram district KSU president, DCC general secretary and the president of Trivandrum Press Club. He had done his schooling at St Joseph High School and later studied at University College and Law College.

After pursuing his journalism course in New Delhi he worked with various newspapers. His role as the national working committee of the INTUC had given him the opportunity to work with various PSUs including Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. He was an expert in labour laws and had also practised as a lawyer in the Thiruvananthapuram bar.

Prathapachndran's wife Jayasree had predeceased him. He is survived by his children, Preethi (France) and Prijith (Bengaluru). The funeral will be held later.

The State Congress has decided to postpone all the party programmes scheduled for the next three days as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

