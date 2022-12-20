FIFA-praised cutouts of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo on Kerala river get HC's goat

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The huge cutouts of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo on the Pullavoor river in Kozhikode that grabbed the world's attention have become a legal fight with the high court blowing a short whistle on the cutout installations. The court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform whether it has issued any orders for the removal of hoardings.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Advocate Sreejith PR of Wayanad alleging inaction on the part of the authorities in not taking any effective measures to remove the unauthorized hoarding of flex in Cherupuzha (River), Kuragattukadavu, Pullavoor. He sought direction from the Kozhikode District Collector, Koduvally municipality and Chathamangalam panchayat to remove the illegal encroachments.

The football players' cutouts earned global attention when FIFA shared a picture on its official Twitter account. Ahead of the world cup, the football fans of Argentina had put up a 30-ft cutout of Messi over a little islet in the middle of the river, while Brazilian fans erected a 40-ft cutout of Neymar. Later, fans set up a 45-ft cutout of Ronaldo overshadowing Messi and Neymar Jr.

The petitioner alleged that these cutouts obstructed the natural flow of the picturesque river. The high court had banned the placing of flex boards, banners and hoardings without prior permission of the local self-government authorities.

The installation of these three cutouts is in violation of the court orders and the circulars issued by the state government. Hence, the petitioner also sought to take legal action against those persons who erected the unauthorized and illegal hoardings in the river.

The court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the district collector, Kozhikode, the regional joint director, the department of urban affairs, Koduvally municipality and Chathamangalam panchayat by speed post.

The court will consider the case on January 23.

