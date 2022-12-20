Governor Khan not invited for Chief Minister Pinarayi’s Christmas luncheon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has not been invited to the Christmas luncheon hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The programme is scheduled to be held at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

According to the Raj Bhavan, the governor has not been extended any invite for such a programme. Besides the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, the leader of the Opposition, political and religious leaders are expected to attend the event. Meanwhile, the government sources said the luncheon was of an informal nature and an official event. The omission of the governor from the list of invitees comes amid frosty relations between the government and the Raj Bhavan on various issues.

Khan had hosted a Christmas feast on December 15 but the chief minister, ministers and the leader of the Opposition gave the event a miss. The governor had earlier gone public with his displeasure after he was not invited for the state’s Onam week celebrations.

