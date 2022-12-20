Home States Kerala

Governor Khan not invited for Chief Minister Pinarayi’s Christmas luncheon

Khan had hosted a Christmas feast on December 15 but the chief minister, ministers and the leader of the Opposition gave the event a miss.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has not been invited to the Christmas luncheon hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The programme is scheduled to be held at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

According to the Raj Bhavan, the governor has not been extended any invite for such a programme. Besides the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, the leader of the Opposition, political  and religious leaders are expected to attend the event. Meanwhile, the government sources said the luncheon was of an informal nature and an official event. The omission of the governor from the list of invitees comes amid frosty relations between the government and the Raj Bhavan on various issues.

Khan had hosted a Christmas feast on December 15 but the chief minister, ministers and the leader of the Opposition gave the event a miss. The governor had earlier gone public with his displeasure after he was not invited for the state’s Onam week celebrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp