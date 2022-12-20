Home States Kerala

Kerala: Farmers’ forum holds protest at Koorachund

Published: 20th December 2022 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Declaring intensified agitation over buffer zone issue, Kerala Karshaka Athijeevana Samyuktha Samithi (KKASS), a farmers’ forum supported by Thamarassery diocese, on Monday conducted a convention at Koorachund in Kozhikode. Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil inaugurated the conversation.
Inaugurating the convention, he demanded the government to take a stand favourable to the farmers on the buffer zone issue. The protest will continue until farmers get justice, he added.

KKASS leader John Oruvankara presided over. Hundreds of farmers from various buffer zone areas participated in the convention. The protesters also took an anti-buffer zone pledge to save their farmland, and fight till death to achieve their goal.

Meanwhile, Congress is also getting ready to intensify protests in buffer zone areas in the coming days. District Congress committee will hold a convention at Chakkittapara on Tuesday to announce the agitation plan. Former state Congress president Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the convention.

