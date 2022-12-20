Home States Kerala

Kerala: Govt acts tough to ensure smooth working of sub-registrar offices

The IG has issued six instructions to the sub-registrar offices.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Empty chairs staring at hapless visitors at registration offices could soon be a thing of the past. The state government has instructed sub-registrars across the state not to grant leave to all employees together on any working day. From now on, in busy sub-registrar offices, leave will be granted to only one employee at a time.

The government decision came after TNIE brought out the state of disarray in the offices after a series of vigilance raids in sub-registrar offices, arrests of corrupt officials and confiscation of bribe money. Following the raids, officials began taking leaves en masse which brought the operation of the offices to a halt.

Following the news, Registration IG Imbasekhar has asked all sub-registrars to report the attendance of employees in their respective offices before 10.30 am and submit the status of  pending works in a Google spreadsheet to his office from December 19. The IG has also directed to submit the details of employees who took leave with their names, designation, the type of leave taken, and the period of leave to the registration IG’s office.

The IG has issued six instructions to the sub-registrar offices. According to these, if a sub-registrar goes on leave, the official with supervisory designation will be in charge of the office. The official should sanction leave only after heshe is convinced about its genuineness. In no situation, the working of the office should be affected.

Meanwhile, the inspections conducted by the department on Saturday revealed the poor state of affairs in the sub-registrar offices across the state. Almost half of the employees were absent in the sub-registrar offices. At Pattom sub-registrar office, one of the busiest in the state, where there are two sub-registrars, both were on leave for days. At the Perunkadavila sub-registrar office, only the UD clerk and an office attendant were present. At Kattakada the post of sub-registrar is vacant. At Chalai one of the second busiest offices, the post of superintendent is vacant while the three clerks were on leave. About 280 employees work with the 41 sub-registrar offices in the state capital. Of these,  over 90 employees were either on leave or absent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the employees have come out against continuous vigilance raids at sub- registrar offices. “The vigilance can conduct raids in any particular sub-registration offices on the basis of a complaint or evidence,” Abdul Hariz, state president of Kerala Gazetted Officers Union, told TNIE.

“But on the contrary, the anti-corruption bureau is conducting widespread raids across the state in all sub-registrar offices. This has affected the morale of employees. As the news of the raids spreads, the public views each employee as corrupt. For the past two months over a hundred offices were raided by the vigilance. Instead of blanket raids, specific raids should be conducted,” he said. It’s high time that government started cashless transaction system in sub-registrar offices, he said. “Shifting to online system would reduce chances of corruption,” said Hariz. The Union also demanded that the vigilance should disclose the number of cases registered and the details of arrests made in the raid.

