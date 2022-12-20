Home States Kerala

Kerala Health Minister orders probe on failed students getting Bachelor's degree

It was found that seven students who failed the second-year exam also received the degree allegedly due to political interference.

Published: 20th December 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health minister Veena George ordered for a probe into the allegation that students who failed the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) exam received the degree at Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The director of medical education (Ayurveda) has been directed to file a report. 

The college organised the convocation ceremony for 65 students on December 15. But it was found that seven students who failed the second-year exam also received the degree allegedly due to political interference. The college had also initiated a probe into the role of the House Surgeons Association in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala health minister BAMS Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery Ayurveda degree
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp