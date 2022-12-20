Kerala Health Minister orders probe on failed students getting Bachelor's degree

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health minister Veena George ordered for a probe into the allegation that students who failed the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) exam received the degree at Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The director of medical education (Ayurveda) has been directed to file a report.

The college organised the convocation ceremony for 65 students on December 15. But it was found that seven students who failed the second-year exam also received the degree allegedly due to political interference. The college had also initiated a probe into the role of the House Surgeons Association in the incident.

